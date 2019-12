The grand prize winner for Boswell Media’s Kicks Picks football pick’em will be announced Friday, Dec. 13.

LollyClaus will announce the winner live on Kicks 96.7 from Wheel-In Grocery in Carthage from 5:30 – 6:30 pm.

The grand prize winner will receive a flat screen TV courtesy of Wheel-In Grocery.

The winner is the contestant who got the most picks right through the entire football season.

Listen live link: Kicks 96.7