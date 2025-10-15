Big Deals!
Grand Larceny, DUIs, and Disorderly Arrests in Neshoba County

ALEX MALANTA ARGUETA, 18, of Choctaw, DUI – Other Substance, Careless Driving, No Driver’s License, Alcohol Possession by < 21, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $400, $300, $500.

AUSTIN GUY BOSWELL, 31, of Union, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

ROMAN CHASE CHRISWELL, 39, of Maben, Public Profanity, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600.

BENJAMIN GRAY EDWARDS, 43, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Expired License Tag, Improper Parking or Stopping, Seatbelt Violation, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $400, $300, $60.

DANIEL WES GRAY, 53, of Philadelphia, Grand Larceny, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

JACOB M NUNN, 41, of Louisville, Careless Driving, Failure to Yield to Blue Light or Siren, NCSO.  Bond $400, $400.

WILLIAM MICHAEL SIMS, 56, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $1,500.

JUSTIN T WILLIS, 35, of Louisville, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

