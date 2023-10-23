Kicks Picks Week 10 Winner Announced

It’s time to announce the winner of Kicks Picks Week 10!

Our winner is Noah Pickett of Philadelphia. Congratulations Mr. Pickett! You are the winner of a gift certificate to Hometown Prime in Sebastopol.

You too could be a winner. Just be sure to submit your picks each week. Several high school games are being played on Thursday this week, so this week’s picks are due Thursday, October 26th by 6 p.m.

The person with the most correct picks at the end of the season will win a Bayou Classic Ceramic Grill courtesy of Ozark Ag Supply in Carthage.

It’s Free… It’s Fun… It’s Kick Picks!