Kicks Picks Week 3 Winner: Billy Wilbanks

The Kicks Picks Presented by Wheel In Grocery of Carthage was any very competitive competition in Week 3. Four entrants tied for the top spot with Billy Wilbanks, of Carthage claiming the Tailgate Prize Pack on the tie breaker.

Others tied were Mike Hatcher, of Kosciusko; Jimmy Pickle, of Carthage and Aaron Terrell, of Union.

Play Kicks Picks each week by accessing the slate of games at kicks96news.com or breezy news.com. Submit prior to 6 pm on Friday to qualify.

It’s Fun… It’s Free… It’s Kicks Picks!!