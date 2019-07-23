Kosciusko native featured in Netflix series “Last Chance U”

Kosciusko native Jay Henry is featured on the most recent season of a popular Netflix series.

Henry can be spotted in the recently released season of “Last Chance U.”

Season four of the series follows the Independence (KS) Community College football team during the 2018 football season.

Henry spent that season with the team interning as an assistant sports information director.

“It [Netflix filming] was a bit different for sure, but it didn’t really bother me all that much,” Henry told Breezy News. “I just did what I had to do to promote the football team the best way possible, such as getting game stories online and on social media.”

Henry said he first became connected to Independence CC through social media after sending the head coach Jason Brown a message on Twitter inquiring about any possible volunteer positions open at the school.

“The next night at 11:00 pm, he [Brown] and Athletic Director Tammie Geldenhuys interviewed me through video chat and nine days later I was sitting in Independence, Kansas beginning my journey.”

Henry continued to serve as assistant sports information director for ICC throughout the spring.

A 2010 graduate of Kosciusko High School, Henry is no stranger to working in the sports media industry.

He served as a football statistician and baseball PA announcer while attending Holmes Community College. At Mississippi State, he worked as a student worker in the athletics media relations department.

Henry has since moved back to Mississippi, but says he’ll never forget his time spent in Independence.

“I definitely learned a lot of valuable things there and am thankful for my time in the Independence community. I met many people there who had positive impacts on my life.”