HomeAttalaKosciusko Police release statement regarding double homicide

Kosciusko Police release statement regarding double homicide

by
SHARE NOW

Kosciusko Police have released the following statement regarding the shooting deaths of two Kosciusko teens:

“At approximately 7:21 p.m., Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a residence on S. East St. near the corner of Gilliland St. for reports of two people with gunshot wounds.  The shooting occurred inside the home.  It was not a drive by shooting. At this time, it appears that the two shot each other for reasons currently unknown.”

Fifteen-year-old Christne Tolliver was transported by EMS to Baptist Attala where he was pronounced dead by Attala County Coroner, Sam Bell.  Eighteen-year-old Victor Nolden was pronounced dead at the scene.

 

Related Articles

Neshoba County and several other schools/districts awarded funds from MS Legislature

KPD needs your help to stop Kosciusko shootings

Video/Audio: Kosciusko native Jason White elected Mississippi Speaker of House

McAdams to host Leake Central, Kosciusko, other area teams in holiday tournament

Kosciusko Police searching for female who made off with thousands of dollars worth of Walmart merchandise

Portion of Natchez Trace rest area near Kosciusko closed