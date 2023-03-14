Kosciusko Police Searching for Sunday Evening Shooters

The Kosciusko Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals pictured above who are wanted for questioning in a recent shooting incident.

On Sunday, March 12th at 7:24 pm, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of West Adams St. for reports of several shots fired in the area. Officers were also informed that a vehicle in the area was shot in the driver’s side rear window and door.

If you have any information regarding this shooting incident or believe you know the identity of any of the individuals pictured, call Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131 or Central MS Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

You can easily submit a tip online by clicking here or you can text CMTIPS to 274637 to submit a tip via text. All information submitted to Central MS Crime Stoppers is confidential.