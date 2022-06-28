HomeLocalLatest Medical Marijuana Application Numbers Released

Latest Medical Marijuana Application Numbers Released

The State Health Department has approved the applications of 23 medical practitioners to begin evaluating patients to see if they qualify for medical marijuana cards.  The applications of two others have been rejected, meaning they can reapply with additional information.   And two practitioners have had their registration applications denied and they won’t be allowed to reapply.  Practitioner approval is an important step in the medical marijuana process.   Patients can’t get approved until they see an authorized practitioner.   The Health Department says only three patients have been approved so far with 11 more applications pending.   No work permits have been approved for people hoping to get jobs in medical marijuana businesses with 67 of the 90 applications initially rejected.   And five of the 34 applications for business licenses have been rejected.

