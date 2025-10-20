Leake County Sheriff Urges Residents to Stay Alert During Holidays

Leake County Sheriff Randy W. Atkinson reminds residents that while the holiday season is a time of joy, it is also when we see an increase in burglaries.
Each year, reports of break-ins rise, prompting the sheriff’s office to urge citizens to take extra precautions to protect their homes and property.
Here are some tips from Sheriff Randy W. Atkinson:
- Always lock your doors and windows when you leave home. While this may not prevent every burglary, it can significantly reduce your risk.
- Remember to lock your vehicle as soon as you arrive home. Items left inside can be tempting targets for thieves.
- Remove keys from lawnmowers, UTVs, and ATVs, as these vehicle are especially vulnerable. Remember, they don’t require registration and are difficult to recover if stolen.
- Keep a record of all serial numbers and VINs for your valuable items. This information is crucial for law enforcement if the worst happens.