Leake County Sheriff Urges Residents to Stay Alert During Holidays

Leake County Sheriff Urges Residents to Stay Alert During Holidays

Leake County Sheriff Randy W. Atkinson reminds residents that while the holiday season is a time of joy, it is also when we see an increase in burglaries.

Each year, reports of break-ins rise, prompting the sheriff’s office to urge citizens to take extra precautions to protect their homes and property.

Here are some tips from Sheriff Randy W. Atkinson:

  • Always lock your doors and windows when you leave home. While this may not prevent every burglary, it can significantly reduce your risk.
  • Remember to lock your vehicle as soon as you arrive home. Items left inside can be tempting targets for thieves.
  • Remove keys from lawnmowers, UTVs, and ATVs, as these vehicle are especially vulnerable. Remember, they don’t require registration and are difficult to recover if stolen.
  • Keep a record of all serial numbers and VINs for your valuable items. This information is crucial for law enforcement if the worst happens.

 

