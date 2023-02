Sheriff Randy Atkinson and the Leake County Sheriff’s Office recently received the 1st place award for the 2022 Inmate Litter Removal Program in District Five.

The Leake County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Leake County Regional Correctional Facility has been working hard to keep the roads and highways of this county clean.

“Help us in this effort by not littering and notifying us of any trouble areas or dump sites,” says Sheriff Randy Atkinson and the Leake County Sheriff’s Office.