Lecile Harris Statue Coming to his Hometown

In honor of Lecile Harris, the family created a GoFundMe campaign to raise the funds to make a bronze statue of Lecile in Collierville. They feel this would be a nice way to carry on his legacy. The goal is to have him seated on a bench in the square so his friends, fans and family can go sit with him whenever they want. For those of you who have been asking, please click through on this link and donate here.

The Family so grateful for everyone who came to his service, everyone who has liked, commented and shared his story on social media and for all of the love and support.

