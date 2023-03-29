Livestock on the Road, A Reckless Driver and a Foot Pursuit in Leake

Tuesday 3/28/23

12:19 a.m. – Leake Deputies were dispatched to Langdon Trail for livestock on the road.

12:47 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to unknown trouble on the Natchez Trace near Red Dog Road.

8:04 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to a home on Hughes Road for a resident who called about their wounded dog.

8:26 a.m. – Leake Deputies were called about livestock on the road on HY 35 near Singleton.

1:55 p.m. – Carthage Police were involved in a foot pursuit and apprehension of a suspect who reportedly pulled a weapon on a neighbor near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

5:52 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called about a reckless driver on Hy 16.

7:11 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a panic alarm at a business on Low Head Dam Road.