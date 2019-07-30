Local Candidates speak at Neshoba County Fair (Video)

The Neshoba County Fair is considered to be the political forum for the State of Mississippi.

This year more than 20 political speakers will come to the fair to make their speeches at the pavilion in Founders Square.

The speaking began Tuesday morning with local politicians. Candidates for Supervisor, Constable, and Sheriff took the podium today to ask voters to consider casting their votes for them.

Political “stumping” is a tradition at the Neshoba County Fair, a last chance for candidates on all levels to speak in one venue before elections.

“They are more accessible. The public can have the opportunity, if they want to, to walk up to these officials and talk to them about issues or about things that may be on their mind politically,” says vice-president and program director of the fair board, Scott Bounds.

Wednesday and Thursday, state and national politicians will start at 9 a.m.

For schedules of speakers, visit the fair website neshobacountyfair.org

Today’s Political Speakers:

Mark Flake (R), candidate for Constable, Place 1, Neshoba County

Lane Taylor (R), candidate for Constable, Place 2, Neshoba County

Jay Eakes (R), candidate for Supervisor, District 2, Neshoba County

Kinsey Smith (R), candidate for Supervisor, District 3, Neshoba County

Hon. Allen White (R), candidate for Supervisor, Dist. 4, Neshoba County

David Carter (R), candidate for Supervisor, District 5, Neshoba County

Danny Ray Carter (D), candidate for Sheriff, Neshoba County

Ken Edwards (D), candidate for Sheriff, Neshoba County

Kevin Baysinger (R), candidate for Sheriff, Neshoba County

Eric Clark (R), candidate for Sheriff, Neshoba County

Hon. Ken Spears (R), candidate for Sheriff, Neshoba County