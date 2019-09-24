Local student graduates basic training for U.S. Air Force

U.S. Air Force Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Zackary T. Nowell graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Nowell earned distinction as an honor graduate.

He is the son of Gregory and Lisa Nowell of Philadelphia, Mississippi.

The airman is a 2017 graduate of Leake Academy, Madden, Mississippi. He earned an associate degree in 2019 from East Central Community College, Decatur, Mississippi.