Three Leake County Deputies Re-Sworn to FBI Task Force

Leake County Sheriff Randy W. Atkinson announced that three deputies—DEQ Deputy Dustan Sanders, Lt. Josh Pinkard, and Investigator James Bradley—have been re-sworn to continue serving with the FBI Safe Trails Task Force.

The trio has worked with the task force for nearly two years, strengthening collaboration between local law enforcement, Choctaw Tribal Police, and the FBI.

The Sheriff’s Office expressed gratitude to the Choctaw Police Department and the FBI for their continued partnership in keeping Leake County safe.

