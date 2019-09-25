Local student graduates basic training for U.S. Air Force

U.S. Air Force Airman Justice E. Smith graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Smith is the daughter of Tracy Carter and Judge Smith of Carthage, Mississippi. She is the sister of Devonte Smith and Juresha Meza of Carthage. She is the niece of Pricilla and Aaron Alford of Biloxi, Mississippi.

The airman is a 2018 graduate of Biloxi High School, Biloxi.