Louisville Christmas Parade Theme and Date Announced

The Louisville/Winston Chamber of Commerce has announced the date and theme for the 2022 Louisville Christmas Parade.

The theme is “Yuletide of Yesteryear: Christmas Through the Decades” and it will be held on Monday, December 5th at 5:30 pm.

Registration forms along with an entry fee of $15 must be turned in to Louisville/Winston Chamber of Commerce office by Thursday, December 1st.

For any questions or if you would like to participate in the parade, call Amy Hillyer at 662-773-8719.

CLICK HERE for the registration form and rules.