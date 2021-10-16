LOUISVILLE JOB FAIR*** Winston Plywood & Veneer

Winston Plywood & Veneer is hosting a job fair at the Louisville Dome/Storm Shelter on Saturday October 23rd from 8:30 am – 2:00 pm.

The entry level wage has increased at Winston Plywood & Veneer with day shift now starting at $15.25 per hour.

Winston Plywood & Veneer is a plywood mill that offers industrial plywood, sheathing plywood, and sanded plywood in a variety of grades. The mill is the newest, most technologically-advanced plywood mill in North America.

Safety is non-negotiable at Winston Plywood & Veneer. It is the number one condition for employment. While you will be in an atmosphere that holds safety as a top priority you will also be a part of a work family.

In Winston County alone, it is anticipated that they will create more than 600 jobs and $28 million in annual wages.

Go to the Louisville Dome/Storm Shelter THIS Saturday October 23rd between 8:30 am – 2:00 pm and get your career started with Winston Plywood & Veneer!