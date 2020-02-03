Man accused of 2018 CEFCO murders pleads guilty

The man accused of killing two people at a Philadelphia CEFCO gas station in 2018 has plead guilty.

Loved ones of Jeremy Apperson and Megan Staats, the two individuals killed, took their seats in the courtroom as the judge read aloud the seven indictments brought against Robert Jackson. Tears flowed as Jackson plead guilty to all seven charges including two of capital murder. District Attorney Steven Kilgore made a stamen to the court, saying it’s the state’s intent Jackson stay in jail for the rest of his life.

“We went to school with some of the victims. We would see them in the community. It’s hard, especially since it’s just a random act of violence that happened to happen in Philadelphia,” said Kilgore.

Jackson was sentenced to two life sentences without the possibility of parole plus 90 years.