Big Deals!
HomeLocalNeshoba County Man Sentenced to Prison for Possessing Child Pornography

Neshoba County Man Sentenced to Prison for Possessing Child Pornography

by
SHARE NOW
Neshoba County Man Sentenced to Prison for Possessing Child Pornography

Jackson, MS –A Neshoba County man was sentenced to over fifteen years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

Acting U.S. Attorney Patrick A. Lemon and Robert Eikhoff, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Jackson Office, made the announcement.

According to court documents, Brandon Keith Farmer, 23, filmed himself engaging in sexual contact with a female minor. Court records show that the offense occurred in the Pearl River Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation in July of 2024.

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

In addition to being sentenced to federal prison for 182 months, once released, Farmer will serve a twenty-five-year term of supervised release.  Farmer was also ordered to pay $3,000.00 to the Child Pornography Victims Reserve Fund established by the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act of 2018.

The Choctaw Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brian K. Burns and Kevin J. Payne prosecuted the case.

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply

https://www.maxxsouth.com/packages?utm_term=maxxsouth%20broadband&utm_campaign=Main+Market+Area&utm_source=adwords&utm_medium=ppc&hsa_acc=6980747738&hsa_cam=342237541&hsa_grp=41156171517&hsa_ad=491681585945&hsa_src=g&hsa_tgt=kwd-316196918131&hsa_kw=maxxsouth%20broadband&hsa_mt=b&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_ver=3&gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI2r-hqq77jAMVX0T_AR2QYzhqEAAYASAAEgJtHfD_BwE

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Several Incidents Reported Early Saturday at the Neshoba County Fair

Drunk Man “Laying in Ant Beds” in Philly

Neshoba Co. Wreck Friday Evening on Hwy. 21

Drug Trafficking, Child Endangerment, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm in Neshoba Arrests

B-MO in the MO’rning – Cabin Conversations #132: The Neshoba County Fair

Multiple Drug Trafficking and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/
https://www.facebook.com/p/Alfa-Insurance-Lee-Robertson-Insurance-Agency-100063924406834/