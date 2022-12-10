Many DUI and Possession Charges in Neshoba Arrests

RASIKLAL PRAHLADBHAI PATEL, 64, of Madison, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

REJIE PETTY, 55, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $600.

JAMES HICKMAN REED, 40, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond $15,000.

DEVAVIOUS DERRION SMITH, 23, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2.

NEHEMIAH M SOLOMON, 22, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO. Bond $600, $600.

LAVONTA STRIBLING, 21, of Philadelphia, DUI – Test Refusal, Interfering with Driver’s View, Improper Equipment, Expired License Tag, Seat Belt Violation, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $300, $300, $400, $60, $600.

JONATHAN BRET TIMS, 26, of Newton, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,500, $1,000, $800.

JOSEPH RAY WILCHER, 23, of Union, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $1,000.

ANDREW LYNN WILKINSON, 23, of Conehatta, Serving Sentence, NCSO. Bond $0.

WILLARD WILLIS, 45, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500.

ROBERT WRENN, 65, of Oxford, DUI – 2nd, NCSO. Bond $2,500.

MELISSA WRIGHT, 49, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond DENIED, $1,000.