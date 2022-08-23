Many Major Drug Arrests in Neshoba

HomeLocalMany Major Drug Arrests in Neshoba

LARHONDA BOSWELL, 40, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $15,000, $0, $0.

 

JEAN C BOYKIN, 30, of Union, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Manufacturing a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0, DENIED, $0.

 

ASHLEY BUCHANAN, 36, of Noxapater, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

STACIE BURNSIDE, 47, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

RONALD JAME BURRAGE, 54, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

TAMERA CHUNN, 41, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CRYSTAL RENEE CLEMONS, 41, of Philadelphia, Sale of a Controlled Substance, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, MBN.  Bond DENIED, DENIED, DENIED.

 

CORTEZ COLE, 26, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

RODNEY ERIC COPELAND, 44, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JOSHUA AUSTIN ELLSWORTH, 22, of Batesville, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

KEONA FOSTER, 27, of Philadelphia, Stalking, Failure to Appear.  Bond $0, $0.

