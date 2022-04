Many More Drug Arrests in Neshoba County

SEQUOYAH LEWIS, 26, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $2,500, $0.

DANIELLE J MCLEMORE, 31, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

DARRIN MURRELL, 36, of Lawrence, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Careless Driving, No Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, NCSO. Bond $0, $400, $800, $60.

CASEY DIANA RUSSELL, 35, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0, $800, $0.

KRISSY L SHOEMAKE, 20, of Choctaw, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $1,000, $1,500.

WILLIAM SNOW, 36, of Philadelphia, Hold for Circuit Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

FRANKIE J SOLOMON, 50, of Lena, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana. Bond $800, $1,000.

CHAD SPURLIN, 47, of Collinsville, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $0, $1,000, $1,000.

SARAH WARD, 46, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

JOHNNY TERELL WASH, 53, of Union, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

JAMES WATKINS, 21, of Union, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $800, $600.

WESLEY W WATKINS, 49, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $600, $0.

JOSEPH DANIEL WELBORN, 31, of Meridian, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $15,000.

JOSEPH RAY WILCHER, 23, of Union, Possession of Marijuana, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $800, $0.

ANTIONUS YARBROUGH, 46, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Contempt of Court. Bond $1,000, $0.

ANNIE C YOUNG, 38, of Kosciusko, Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond $0.