Many Possession Arrests in Attala & Leake

LUCIUS V BALL, 31, of Lena, Felony Fleeing or Eluding a LEO in a Motor Vehicle – Reckless or Willful Disregard for Safety of Persons or Property, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, No License, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond N/A, $1,000, $500, $1,000, $500, $500.

COURTNEY L BARNES, 26, of Carthage, Warrant, CPD. Bond $3,000.

LAUREN A BEEMON, 23, of Lena, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond N/A.

ANTONIA B BUSH, 32, of Kosciusko, Resisting Arrest, Profanity in Public Place, Open Container, KPD. Bond $1,000, $500, $500.

JESSICA COLE, 28, of Kosciusko, Bench Warrant, LCSO. Bond N/A.

MARION T FITTS, 49, of Kosciusko, Trespass, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, ACSO. Bond $1,000, N/A.

JIMMY L GILBERT, 65, of Lena, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

CHIQUITA GRIFFIN, 26, of Walnut Grove, Possession of a Controlled Substance, CPD. Bond N/A.

SAMMIE H GROVES, 50, of Carthage, Warrant, LCSO. Bond N/A.

ANTHONY J HENRY, 27, of Carthage, Bench Warrant, CPD. Bond $0.

CADY E HOLLAND, 29, of Lena, Possession of Marijuana, Hold for Other Agency, LCSO. Bond $0, N/A.

MARCIL JEFFERSON, 22, of Pickens, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Open Container, CPD. Bond N/A, $424.25, $389.25.

JASON W JOHNSON, 44, of Carthage, Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, No Vehicle Tag, Bench Warrant, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A, $500.

ANDREW W MCBRIDE, 29, of Kosciusko, Possession of Marijuana, Felony Indictment, MHP. Bond $1,000, N/A.

JOHN L PARTEE, 26, of Kosciusko, Serving Days, KPD. Bond N/A.