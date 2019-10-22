Marty Stuart to host Charley Pride film screening at The MAX in Meridian

Country music legend Charley Pride will be the subject of a special film screening at the Mississippi’s Arts + Entertainment Experience (The MAX) on Thursday, October 24 from 6:30 PM – 9:30 PM.

The film Charley Pride: I’m Just Me traces the improbable journey of the singer from his humble beginnings as a sharecropper’s son in Sledge, Mississippi to becoming one of Nashville’s biggest stars.

After the screening, country music star Marty Stuart and Film maker Barb Hall will host a Q&A discussion.

The film reveals how Pride’s love for music led him from the Delta to a larger, grander world. In the 1940s, radio transcended racial barriers, making it possible for Pride to grow up listening to and imitating Grand Ole Opry stars like Ernest Tubb and Roy Acuff. In the mid-1970s, Pride became the best-selling performer for RCA Records since Elvis Presley. Although best known for his biggest hit “Kiss an Angel Good Morning,” Pride had 52 top ten hits including 30 songs that made it to number one.

