MBCI holds annual Christmas tree lighting

Lights, carols and giving made for a successful lighting of the Christmas tree ceremony at the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Tribal Headquarters.

“The significance of the lighting of the tree is also the reason for the season, which is the birth of Christ and the star that brightened the skies on that miraculous night on the birth of Jesus Christ. I also think it’s significant of the blessings the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians have received through the blessings of the Lord,” said Chief Cyrus Ben.

The 2019 ceremony was particularly special, because it was the first hosted by newly elected Tribal Chief Ben, who said he feels honored to lead the MBCI into the holiday season.

“As a young person I always enjoyed decorating and putting out lights, even at home now it’s a family affair where we put out decorations. Now to share it tribal-wide and to be able to come together as a community is an even greater impact,” said Chief Ben.

Chief Ben said the MBCI has many reasons to be thankful, especially this time of the year. During the ceremony, a large donation was made to an organization and all 32 tribal churches.

“As a tribe we are blessed people and this gives us an opportunity to bless others and tonight we will be blessing the Choctaw Bible translation program with a donation to operate its program. We’ll bless all tribal churches with a donation, but as well I’ll be matching that donation personally from my family to help each and every tribal wide church and their endeavors to spread the gospel,” said Chief Ben.