MBI working missing person’s cold case

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is currently working a cold case involving a missing person and is asking the public for help.

Jonathan Paul Estes was last seen on June 2, 2018, in Bogue Chitto, in Lincoln County, Miss., where he lived.

Estes worked in construction, which occasionally took him out of state and he has traveled extensively across the nation for his job.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jonathan Paul Estes, please contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 601-833-7811.