Mcmillan Park has announced an amended schedule for the next week. Carthage City Clerk Penny Spears announced that due to graduations there will be no little league games on the following dates. See below-

No games at McMillan Park

Friday May 7, 2021

Leake Academy graduation

Thursday May 13, 2021

Leake Central Graduation

Friday May 14, 2021

Leake County Graduation

Carthage Christian Graduation