MEMA issues damage reports

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency received damage reports Tuesday from 14 counties impacted by Dec. 16 tornadoes and severe storms.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were reports of 14 tornadoes, but that number will likely change as National Weather Service offices survey the damaged areas. There are also 7,934 power outages statewide.

The following damage reports serve only as initial assessments from the county emergency management offices and will change, either higher or lower, as MEMA receives additional reports and assessments.

Initial damage reports by county (assessments ongoing):

• Amite: Homes damaged, power outages, roads closed

• Clarke: Homes damaged, trees and power lines down

• Hinds: Homes damaged, trees down, power outages

• Jefferson Davis: Homes damaged, power lines down, roads closed, trees down

• Jones: Major damage in the City of Laurel, roads closed/damaged, power outages, trees down

• Lamar: Sumrall Schools sustained damage, injuries reported

• Lee: Homes damaged, power outages

• Lincoln: Homes damaged, power outages

• Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians: Roads closed

• Simpson: Homes damaged, church damaged

• Smith: Homes damaged, trees and power lines down, roads closed

• Prentiss: Homes damaged, trees down

• Tishomingo: Homes damaged, power outages

• Union: Homes damaged, minor injury, power outages

Shelters:

• Lee County: Guntown Community Center

• Jones County: LT Ellis Center – 610 Munson Street, Laurel

• Smith County: Mize Volunteer Fire Department – 115 Cedar Street, Mize

State Assets/Resources Deployed:

• Amite County: 50 tarps

• Clarke County: 200 tarps

• Hinds County:

o Unmanned aircraft system (UAS)

o 100 tarps

• Jefferson Davis: 40 tarps

• Jones County: 200 tarps

• Lamar County: 100 tarps

• Lee County:

o 150 tarps

o Unmanned aircraft system (UAS)

• Lincoln County: 50 tarps

• Smith County:

o 200 tarps

o Debris removal team

• Union County: 50 tarps

The State Emergency Operations Center is activated and monitoring any requests or unmet needs from the county emergency management offices.