Meridian Day at the Neshoba County Fair

A little bit of the Queen City made its way to the Neshoba County Fair Wednesday.

It was Meridian Day at the fair and representatives from various businesses and organizations were out showcasing what the city has to offer. The East Mississippi Business Development Corporation puts on the Meridian Day program.

Officials with EMBDC say the fair is something they always look forward to.

“The fair is just an opportunity for some of our awesome partners to come and set up booth and give information about what they do and what they can provide in meridian. It’s just really a great way to have a fun day with our neighbors in Philadelphia,” says EMBDC.

NAS Meridian, Mississippi State University, and Meridian Community College were passing out fans, food, and other freebies.