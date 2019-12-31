MHP to continue holiday enforcement for New Year’s

The Mississippi Highway Patrol begins its special enforcement period for the New Year’s holiday last night at 12:01 a.m. It will conclude Wednesday, January 1 at midnight.

The ongoing MHP safety initiative “Home for The Holidays” continues to place emphasis on traffic safety regarding motorists traveling throughout the holiday season.

During the 2018 New Year’s period, MHP investigated 92 vehicle crashes including 5 fatalities on state and federal highways and interstate systems.

The agency advises that, if your plans include alcohol, please designate a sober driver before festivities start.

Capt. Johnny Poulos says no one should begin 2020 with being arrested, facing medical bills, legal fees, and perhaps losing their job. He says responsible decisions ensure safe travel and allows everyone to enjoy time spent with family and friends.