Mississippi Egg Marketing Board Hosts Easter Event at the Mississippi Agriculture & Forestry Museum

The Mississippi Egg Marketing Board is hosting its annual Easter at the Ag Museum event in Small Town at the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum on Saturday, April 16, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

“I am looking forward to seeing hundreds of families head out to the Ag Museum to celebrate at our annual Easter event,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. “I invite everyone from across the state to come enjoy a wonderful day.”

Experience the family fun as children ages 0-17 follow the tracks through the museum’s “Bunny Trail” to collect candy and toy filled eggs in their baskets. Families will have the opportunity to dye and paint eggs; take a wagon, train or carousel ride; have their faces painted; visit with Mississippi Miss Hospitality Jane Granberry; and get their picture with the Easter Bunny throughout the day. Complimentary hotdogs will be served to visitors. Admission is $8 per person for ages 3 and up and includes carousel rides and train rides.

For your family Easter Celebration, enjoy the “Tasty Side of Agriculture” with smoked meats and holiday treats, including smoked hams and a variety of casseroles from the General Store. Those items, as well as pulled pork sandwiches and snacks, will be available for purchase the day of the event, and holiday meals can be pre-ordered for pick up.