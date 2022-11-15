Mississippi has one of the highest flu rates in the country

Mississippi is seeing a historic flu season.

In fact, the state has one of the highest flu rates in the country according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The CDC places the Magnolia State in the highest category for flu activity. The other states in that category are Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina, Virginia, as well as Washington DC.

According to a report, there have been over 1300 deaths attributed to the virus and hospitalizations for the flu are the highest they’ve been since the 2009 swine flu pandemic.

Health officials say the best way to protect yourself against the virus is to get the seasonal flu vaccine, which is now available at all county health clinics.

Despite flu cases going up, the CDC reports that COVID-19 infections have gone down and leveled off in recent weeks.