Mississippi House passes bill to legalize online sports betting

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi House has passed a bill that would legalize online sports betting.

The move brings the state one step closer to joining 29 other states that already allow the practice.

The Mississippi Mobile Sports Wagering Act passed 97-14 after a brief debate on the House floor.

Online gaming platforms would have to reach an agreement with licensed gambling establishments to establish an online sports betting presence in the state.

The state Gaming Commission says Mississippi could bring in $25-35 million a year in tax revenue from mobile sports bets.

The Mississippi bill now heads to the state Senate for consideration.