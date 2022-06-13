Mississippi Lions All-State Band to Perform in Kosciusko

The Mississippi Lions All-State Band will be performing LIVE at the Skipworth Performing Arts Center located at 317 East Jefferson Street in Kosciusko (old Kosciusko High School auditorium).

The Mississippi Lions All-State Band is the state’s premier honor band. Each year, over 100 high school students are selected by audition to participate in a week long camp culminating in a concert. Then, the entire band travels to compete in the Parade of Nations at the Lions Club International Convention. To date the Mississippi band has won over 30 competitions.

The Performance at the Skipworth Performing Arts Center is scheduled for Tuesday June 21st at 6:30 p.m. Admission is FREE.

There will also be a performance from the drumline during intermission.

We’ve included the 2022 Mississippi Lions All-State Band Roster. You may recognize some of the names.