Mississippi Mud Bug Festival is Coming!

The Mississippi Mud Bug is back and bigger than ever. This year’s event runs April 27th through May 1st has free admission with $10 dollar parking, delicious crawfish presented by The Back Porch of Meridian and an entertainment lineup you don’t wanna miss:

Hannah Everhart, Shake the Bucket, Sullivan’s Hollow and the Tip Tops plus,

Lane Hardy, Bobby Rush and classic rock icon Blue Oyster Cult headline the big event.

Rides will begin when gates open each day and over 20 great fair rides will be offered. Coupon ride prices

will be $1.50 per coupon, $25 for 22 coupons and $60 for 50 coupons, or the public can enjoy all rides for

one low wristband price of $25. Advanced ride wristbands can be purchased online for $20 at

https://tickets.authentigate.ca/store/#/NAME/658.

The Tails and Ales area will be open daily with crawfish and beverages available for purchase. Crawfish

will be provided by The Back Porch and sold for $15 per plate. Entry to the Mudbug Music Area will be

$10 on Saturday, April 30. Entry to the Mudbug Music Area will be $5 on Friday, April 29, and Sunday,

May 1.

Check our website beginning next week for a list of daily activities and more.