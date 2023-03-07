HomeAttalaMississippi Senate pushes for fully funding public schools

Mississippi Senate pushes for fully funding public schools

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Senate leaders are pushing to rewrite the state’s education budget formula.

The Mississippi Adequate Education Program has only fully funded public schools twice since it was put into law in 1997.

Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and Senate Education Committee Chairman Dennis DeBar said the proposal would fully fund the program for the third time in the state’s history.

They said the proposal would provide a $181 million infusion into school budgets.

The election year proposal is expected to be put before the full Mississippi Senate on Tuesday.

House Speaker Phillip Gunn has not said whether he supports the proposal.

