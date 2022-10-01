More DUI and Drug Possession Charges in Neshoba Arrests

MARY KATIE PARKS, 26, of Union, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

ROVENTAY PEDEN, 29, of Philadelphia, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $15,000.

BRANDON SCOTT SCIPLE, 18, of Noxapater, DUI – 1st, Speeding, Careless Driving, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Alcohol by Under 21, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $300, $400, $1,000, $500.

JEREMIAH STEVE, 40, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $267.

JOHNATHAN RYAN STEVE, 36, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, No Insurance, Seat Belt Violation X 2, No Driver’s License, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $1,000, $1,000, $200 X 2, $300, $0.

MICHAEL TRACE SULLIVAN, 19, of Philadelphia, Careless Driving, Failure to Yield to Blue Light or Siren, Seat Belt Violation, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $400, $400, $60, $800, $1,000.

ALICIA THOMAS, 21, of Choctaw, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

GUY THOMAS JR, 34, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $800, $800.

TARICA THOMAS, 33, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

TASHA SHEMEGA WILSON, 44, of Forest, Indictment, NCSO. Bond $0.

RANDALE YORK, 24, of Carthage, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

DEMARUS YOUNG, 40, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Improper Equipment, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $800, $1,000, $600, $300, $300, $800.