Multiple Crashes in Leake County Reported Today

Monday May 5th, 2022

12:04 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Minshew Road in the Singleton area regarding a person throwing rocks at the home.

12:43 a.m. – Leake County Deputies stopped to speak with a suspicious person out walking on Allen Road near Pleasant Grove Road in the Singleton area.

7:43 a.m. – Leake County Deputies stopped to speak with a suspicious person walking on Dossville Road.

9:47 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Scarborough Road for possible vandalism of a mailbox.

10:45 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to the area of Red Dog Road and Nollie Road for a City of Carthage tractor that was flipped. No injuries were reported.

12:57 p.m. – Leake County Deputies and MS HWY Patrol were dispatched to the intersection of HWY 16 East and Mars Hill Road in Edinburg for a two-vehicle accident. One person was taken to the hospital by family.

3:48 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were notified of an accident that occurred at Leake Central High School. One person was taken to the hospital by a family member.

3:59 p.m. – Leake County Deputies and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on HWY 35 South at Estes Mill Road. MS HWY Patrol was notified. No injuries were reported.

4:28 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a disturbance on Daugherty Road.