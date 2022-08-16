Multiple Crashes Reported in Leake Today

Tuesday, August 16, 2022

4:24 a.m. – Leake County Deputies, Emergency Medical Services, Carthage Fire Department, and MS HWY Patrol were dispatched to HWY 25 South near Red Dog Road for a one-vehicle crash. It was reported that the vehicle flipped and landed in the ditch. No injuries were reported.

5:44 a.m. – Carthage Police were notified of a vehicle that was stolen from the parking lot of Fortune Mart on HWY 35.

7:49 a.m. – Leake County Deputies received calls about a suspicious looking shirtless man on HWY 16 East near Rice Creek Road trying to flag down vehicles.

10:54 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Old Salem Road near Johnson Town Road for a domestic disturbance involving a weapon. No injuries were reported, but one person was transported to the hospital.

12:51 a.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to a one-vehicle accident on HWY 35 near Scott Petroleum where a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries were reported.

1:46 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance in progress at a residence on Cook Street.