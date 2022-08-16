HomeLeakeMultiple Crashes Reported in Leake Today

Multiple Crashes Reported in Leake Today

by

Tuesday, August 16, 2022

4:24 a.m. – Leake County Deputies, Emergency Medical Services, Carthage Fire Department, and MS HWY Patrol were dispatched to HWY 25 South near Red Dog Road for a one-vehicle crash. It was reported that the vehicle flipped and landed in the ditch. No injuries were reported.

5:44 a.m. – Carthage Police were notified of a vehicle that was stolen from the parking lot of Fortune Mart on HWY 35.

7:49 a.m. – Leake County Deputies received calls about a suspicious looking shirtless man on HWY 16 East near Rice Creek Road trying to flag down vehicles.

10:54 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Old Salem Road near Johnson Town Road for a domestic disturbance involving a weapon. No injuries were reported, but one person was transported to the hospital.

12:51 a.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to a one-vehicle accident on HWY 35 near Scott Petroleum where a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries were reported.

1:46 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance in progress at a residence on Cook Street.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Shooting at a Dwelling in Leake Monday Night

Stolen Property Reports in Leake News

Burglary and Domestic Violence Arrests in Attala and Leake

Domestic Disturbance Involving Weapon, Shoplifting, and More in Leake

Fight Leads to Arrest and more in Leake on Friday

Reckless Driver, Domestic Disturbances, and more in Leake

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.