Multiple Disorderly Conduct, Possession, and DUI Arrests in Neshoba County

JAFFIE BENAMON, 53, of Preston, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

JAMES R BROADWAY, 55, of Meridian, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $800.

TERRY BROOKS CHUNN, 37, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

JUNE CLEMONS, 32, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $600, $0.

STEPHAINE CLEMONS, 32, of Union, Failure to Appear, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

DANIEL DAY, 47, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $15,000.

DOMINIQUE FOOTE, 27, of Brooksville, DUI – 2nd, NCSO. Bond $2,500.

KEYUNTE FULLER, 21, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $1,000.

JAMES GERMANY, 44, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, False ID, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $600, $0, $0.

NATHANIEL HENRY, 24, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Disturbing the Peace, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $800.

KENDRICK JEFFERSON, 30, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $600, $0.