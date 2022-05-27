HomeLeakeMultiple Disturbances and Stolen Property

Multiple Disturbances and Stolen Property

6:32 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting cows out in the roadway at the intersection of North Jordan Street and HWY 25 in Carthage.

7:42 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to the Southwest Leake Water Association when an employee there called to report stolen property and property damage. Read more on that here.

7:49 a.m. – Carthage Police were sent to the parking lot of Piggly Wiggly when they received a call about a vehicle that struck a pole there.

11:44 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a disturbance in progress at a residence on Park Ridge Lane.

1:1 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a disturbance in progress at a residence on Canal Road.

3:00 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on HWY 43 South near Damascus Church Road regarding a disturbance in progress there.

