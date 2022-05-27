HomeLeakeLocal Water Association Broken Into, Property Stolen

Local Water Association Broken Into, Property Stolen

On Friday, May 27, 2022, at 7:41 am Leake County Deputies responded to a call at the Southwest Leake Water Assoc. on Pleasant Hill Road.  Deputies spoke to someone associated with the Water Association She stated that someone had broken into the property and stole a truck and trailer.

Deputies observed a great deal of damage to the fences on the property, apparently where the thieves drove through with the stolen vehicle.  The truck is described as a 2009 Ford F-350 white in color with a 2004 PJ trailer.

Deputies were able to gain access to surveillance footage that showed the suspects coming onto the property, getting into the truck and driving it through the fence.  No suspects have been identified at this time.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this incident, please contact the Leake County Sheriff’s Office at 601-267-7361.

