Multiple Drug Trafficking and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

MICHAEL BARKSDALE, 41, of Ethel, DUI – Test Refusal, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $600.

DALTON BOLEN, 19, of Philadelphia, Possession of Tobacco by Minor, Alcohol Possession by < 21, NCSO. Bond $500, $500.

SARAH ANN COLE 65, of Union, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Failure to Signal Lane Change, Seat Belt Violation, Speeding X 5, Disobeying Traffic Control Device X 2, Reckless Driving, Felony Pursuit, Improper Passing, Driving on Wrong Side of Road, NCSO. Bond $300, $800, $300, $300, $60, $300 X 5, $400 X 2, $500, $7,500, $300, $500.

ASHTON GRAY EDWARDS, 24, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Seat Belt Violation, NCSO. Bond $800, $600, $60.

JUSTIN RAY HALL, 45, of Conehatta, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

MEGAN IRENE MORRIS, 34, of Philadelphia, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $10,000.

JASON QUINN, 40, of Louisville, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply, NCSO. Bond $50,000, $600.

PATRICK LEWIS STOKES, 49, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Suspended Driver’s License, NCSO. Bond $1,000, $600, $800.

GREGORY HENSON THAMES, 33, of Hickory, DUI – 2nd, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $2,500, $800.

MARY TUBBY, 31, of Decatur, Felony DUI, NCSO. Bond $5,000.

BAILEY WILLIS, 36, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.