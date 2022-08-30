HomeLocalMurder, Aggravated Assault, Felony DUI Arrests in Neshoba

Murder, Aggravated Assault, Felony DUI Arrests in Neshoba

D’ANGELO HARRIS, 19, of Union, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $1,000, $0.

 

BRICETON HARRISON, 36, of Decatur, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $0, $800, $600.

 

JASON ERIC HATTEN, 43, of Philadelphia, Petit Larceny, NCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

SHAWN HENRY, 35, of Decatur, DUI – 1st, Possession of Paraphernalia, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $600.

 

JERRION DEJUAN HICKMAN, 27, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, Suspended Driver’s License, No Proof of Insurance, MHP.  Bond $30,000, $800, $800.

 

RANDALL JAMES JENKINS, 37, of Philadelphia, Hold for Justice Court.  Bond $0.

 

RONALD D JENKINS, 47, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

SHANE KING, 35, of Conehatta, Disorderly Conduct, Contempt of Court, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, NCSO.  Bond $600, $0, $0, $1,000.

 

ZYKEUS VANTREZ MACON, 23, of Philadelphia, Murder, Aggravated Assault Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life, Attempted Murder, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0, $0, $0.

 

BRIANNA MARTIN, 33, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

