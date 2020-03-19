Murder, Drug Possession, and Other Recent Charges

JENNIFER ABERNATHY, 29, of Lena, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana in Vehicle, Warrant, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Carthage Police Department.

NICHOLAS C. ALLEN, 27, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Kosciusko Municipal Court.

RUSSELL ALSTON, 25, of Kosciusko, Possession of Stolen Firearm, Contempt of Court, Possession of Marijuana in Motor Vehicle, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Attala Circuit Court.

DANIELLE EALY, 28, of Kosciusko, Malicious Mischief, Leake County Circuit Court.

DENNIS D. GRAFFREE, 29, of Walnut Grove, DUI – Other Substance, Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance, No Insurance, No Driver’s License, Possession of Whiskey / Liquor, Possession of Marijuana, Improper Pass or Turn, Leake County Justice Court.

JERMAINE GRIFFIN, 37, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, Driving with License Suspended, No Proof of Insurance, Hold, Leake County Justice Court.

TRAVONE M. ICKOM, of Kosciusko, 20, Murder, Attala Circuit Court.

MAE D. ISAAC, 31, of Walnut Grove, Child Endangerment, DUI – First Offense, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, No Insurance, Carthage Municipal Court.

MARK D. LEE, 27, of Carthage, Domestic Violence, Leake County Circuit Court.

JAMES R. MCKEE, 40, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence, Contempt of Court, Attala Circuit Court.