Neshoba County 2018 Delinquent Tax Sale – Monday, August 26

Neshoba County will be holding an online tax sale for 2018 delinquent taxes on Monday, August 26, 2019 starting at 8:30 a.m. and ending at 4:30 p.m. The sale will continue each subsequent day until all parcels have been offered for sale. A Mississippi based company, GovEase, will host the auction. The sale will be a live bid auction at the following website: https://auctions.govease.com. The GovEase website will allow bidders to submit bids, view and download auction results. Properties may be reviewed online beginning Saturday, August 24, 2019.
A full list of properties can be found here.