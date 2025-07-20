Neshoba’s Harley Hobby places Top 5 at Miss Hospitality

HATTIESBURG (July 19, 2025) — Neshoba County’s Harley Hobby finished in the top 5 at the 2025 Mississippi Miss Hospitality at the Historic Saenger Theater in Hattiesburg Saturday night.

With 47 contestants competing for the title, Hobby finished as 2nd alternate following the week of competition, which included one on-one and panel interviews, speeches, on-stage interviews, and an evening gown component.

Hobby is a Junior Aerospace Engineering major, concentrating in Aeronautics, at Mississippi State University. There, she is involved in Phi Kappa Phi, AIAA, is an ACCESS Mentor, College of Engineering Ambassador, and intern at the Institute for Clean Energy. Harley plans to earn an MBA before working as a Flight Mechanics Engineer for the U.S. Military. In her free time, she enjoys playing piano, traveling, and cheering on the Dawgs with family and friends.

Mississippi Miss Hospitality’s top five contestants were:

Taylor Garretson, Mississippi Miss Hospitality 2025

Malee Davidson, Ridgeland, 1st Alternate

Harley Hobby, Neshoba County, 2nd Alternate

Molly Kate Carley, Sumrall, 3rd Alternate

Allyson Beard, New Albany, 4th Alternate

Mississippi Miss Hospitality program works with local directors, contestants, and sponsors throughout the year to present the weeklong competition in Hattiesburg. In addition to competing and rehearsing, contestants participate in service projects and city tours, along with team building and leadership activities.

About the Mississippi Miss Hospitality Program:

Presented by the Hattiesburg Tourism Commission (VisitHATTIESBURG), the Mississippi Miss Hospitality program brings together the best and brightest young women to annually compete for the state title. Contestants must be young women between the ages of 18 and 24, enrolled in college, and represent their hometown. The program supports more than $100,000 in college and university scholarships. The winner serves a full year as the state’s goodwill ambassador for tourism and economic development by traveling and promoting Mississippi’s assets to visitors and industries. The Mississippi Miss Hospitality tradition began in 1949 under Gov. Fielding Wright and the Mississippi Legislature.