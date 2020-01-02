New Year’s superstitions for good luck, fortune and adventure

New Year’s Day is full of superstitions. One of the oldest and well known superstitions is eating black eyed peas and collard greens on New Year’s Day in hopes of good luck during the year.

Some folks believe doing laundry on New Year’s Day will ruin a whole year of possible good fortune, by washing it down the drain.

And another fun superstition- in Colombia it is believed carrying around an empty suitcase for the day will set you up for a year of adventure, even if you only carry it around the house.

here are also New Year’s superstitions that are believed will bring you financial prosperity, like filling your wallet with cash. However, it is said loaning out money or paying any debts off on New Year’s Day, sets you up for a year of financial instability.

Lastly, most cultures believe a baby born on New Year’s Day will always have luck on their side.

Other superstitions include filling your cupboards with food and not leaving the house until someone else enters it first.