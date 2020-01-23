Newton fires police chief

The city of Newton has fired its long-time police chief. Harvey Curry, who had served as chief since the year 2000, was terminated at Tuesday night’s board of aldermen meeting.

Newton city attorney, Brian Mayo, confirmed Curry’s termination.

Mayo says Curry was relieved of duty and the board of aldermen immediately announced former Newton County candidate for sheriff, Randy Patrick, would replace Curry as chief.

Patrick will officially take over as chief next month.

In the meantime, assistant police chief, Johnny Martin, will serve as interim chief.

Mayo would not tell us why Curry was fired.

Mayor Murray Weems could not be reached for comment.